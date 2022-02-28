Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.63 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

