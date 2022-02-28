Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 112,153 Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Euronav as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 321.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 271,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 30.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 167,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 13.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 71,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at $2,684,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 2.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE EURN opened at $10.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

