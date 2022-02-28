Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 23,176 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,301,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after purchasing an additional 418,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

