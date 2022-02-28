Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $323.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

