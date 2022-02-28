Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.03 Million Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Similarweb worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Similarweb by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Similarweb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Similarweb by 176.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 389,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter worth about $893,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

