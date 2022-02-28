Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.31% of KemPharm worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPH. State Street Corp acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,331,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KemPharm by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KemPharm by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 294,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in KemPharm by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 239,718 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38. KemPharm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

