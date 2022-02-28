Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Envista by 21,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,469 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Envista by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after acquiring an additional 855,052 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Envista by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 951,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after buying an additional 451,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 760.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after buying an additional 385,047 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $178,206.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NYSE:NVST opened at $48.52 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

