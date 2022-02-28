Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,128 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 20,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 161,978 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $764,536.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 381,978 shares of company stock worth $1,927,936.

NAUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

