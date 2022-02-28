Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1 Million Investment in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Standex International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Standex International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Standex International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Standex International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SXI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE SXI opened at $106.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

Standex International Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.