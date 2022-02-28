Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 438,067 Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 438,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.47% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.17. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $43,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,275 shares of company stock valued at $200,865. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

