Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 50,432 SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of SecureWorks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

