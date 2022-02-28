Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,438 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE BY opened at $27.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.33. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

