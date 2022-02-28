Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 45,248 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Danaos worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

DAC stock opened at $94.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

DAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

