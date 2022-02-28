Marshall Wace LLP Sells 227,814 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.26% of TrueCar worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TrueCar by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 873,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TrueCar by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

TrueCar Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.