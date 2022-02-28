Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.02 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $38.10 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

