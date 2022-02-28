Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $88.93 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

