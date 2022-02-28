Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,237 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,051. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $461.44 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

