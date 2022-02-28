Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.100-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOR. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.25.

DOOR opened at $92.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

