MASQ Price Tops $0.16 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $94,403.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.10 or 0.06754136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.92 or 0.99919758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00050119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002849 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,338,628 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.