MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.00

Shares of MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 2105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10.
MassRoots Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSRT)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MassRoots (MSRT)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.