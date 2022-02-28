Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.41

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 64522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.