Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Purchases $132,200.00 in Stock

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $7.41. 10,628,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,210,151. Matterport Inc has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 736,624 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Matterport by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

