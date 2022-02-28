MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $32,315.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,090.98 or 0.99960568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00073268 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00233172 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00144926 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00279916 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003623 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00029144 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

