MAX Exchange Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32,315.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $32,315.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,090.98 or 0.99960568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00073268 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00233172 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00144926 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00279916 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003623 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00029144 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

