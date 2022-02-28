Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) were up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.54. Approximately 42,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 782,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.