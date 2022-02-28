MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Down 3.9%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.90). 490,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 79,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($6.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £441.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 566.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 798.15. The company has a quick ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

