Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 16,549 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after buying an additional 567,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.59. 149,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,598,909. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

