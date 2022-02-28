Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.97. 35,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,793. The firm has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.78. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

