Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,953,000 after purchasing an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

BX traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.29. 29,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

