Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

