Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $141.90. 179,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,342,519. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.75. The company has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

