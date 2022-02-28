Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 2,727 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.50. 13,282,660 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

