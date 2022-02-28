Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 3,567 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

JSMD stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.07. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,076. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

