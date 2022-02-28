Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 392 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $19.91 on Monday, hitting $429.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $422.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.27 and its 200 day moving average is $357.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.02.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

