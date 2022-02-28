Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 5,952 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.40. 12,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.39 and its 200 day moving average is $308.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.