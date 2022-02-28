Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

