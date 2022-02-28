mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.80

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 43206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$168.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

