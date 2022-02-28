MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $13.88 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $834.92 million, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

