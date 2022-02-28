MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys $26,508.00 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $26,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, General L.P. Standard bought 4,047 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $22,582.26.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 800 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928.00.

On Friday, February 18th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,702 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,977.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $8,834.00.

On Monday, February 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $15,282.00.

On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard bought 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $14,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00.

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard purchased 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $11,907.00.

Shares of MediaCo stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $5.97. 30,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,738. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Standard General L.P. raised its stake in shares of MediaCo by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 162,931 shares during the period.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

