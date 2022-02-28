MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Acquires 4,047 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,582.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,508.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, General L.P. Standard purchased 800 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928.00.

On Friday, February 18th, General L.P. Standard bought 1,702 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $10,977.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard bought 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $8,834.00.

On Monday, February 14th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,282.00.

On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00.

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard purchased 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $11,907.00.

MDIA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.97. 30,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,738. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard General L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 162,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

