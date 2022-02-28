Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.47 Per Share

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Medifast in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $18.47 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $178.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.51 and its 200 day moving average is $207.45. Medifast has a 1 year low of $166.27 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,003,000 after buying an additional 139,385 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,040,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,750,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Medifast by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Medifast by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 56,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

