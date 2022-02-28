MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of MedTech Acquisition worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

