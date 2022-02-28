Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco International Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco International Development from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.