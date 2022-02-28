Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12.
Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.
