Meme (MEME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00233212 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003640 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000725 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001921 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000090 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

