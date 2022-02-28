Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $2,283.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

