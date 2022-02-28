MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,816.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,120.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,422.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.