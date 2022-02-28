Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.27% of Meritage Homes worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 237,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $6,312,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 18.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 389,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock worth $7,801,857. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $97.74 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

