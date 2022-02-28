Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.
NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $4.39. 1,269,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,771.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000.
About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.