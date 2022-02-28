Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $4.39. 1,269,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $37,638.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,771.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

