Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Price Tops $0.0002

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $1.12 million worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

